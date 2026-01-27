Woll will start Tuesday's home matchup with the Sabres, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Despite losing each of his last two outings, Woll has stepped up his game with a 2.51 GAA and a .935 save percentage across the pair of starts. Entering Tuesday's contest, the 27-year-old netminder has an 11-6-4 record, a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 22 appearances this season. Tuesday's clash with the Sabres will make returning to the win column difficult for Woll, as Buffalo ranks seventh in the NHL with 3.31 goals per game this season. While he is a risky start in fantasy, he also holds high upside with 72 saves over his last two outings.