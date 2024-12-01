Woll made 38 saves in a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

This is Woll's fifth straight win and sixth on the season in eight starts. He has a 2.13 GAA and .923 save percentage on the season. Woll is a goalie with ice water in his veins, and both he and Anthony Stolarz have become a possible William Jennings Trophy duo. He needs to be in your blue paint whenever he's in the Leafs'.