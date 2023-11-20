Woll made 33 saves in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

The Maple Leafs held a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but heavy traffic in front of Woll led to two Minnesota goals in 2:32 to tie the game up, as Toronto was out-shot 24-9 over the final two frames. The netminder never allowed a go-ahead tally though, and William Nylander scored in OT to pull the win out of the fire. Woll has won three of his last four appearances, and on the season he's 6-4-0 with a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage. With Ilya Samsonov's play improving in November however, Woll may be losing him grip on the No. 1 job.