Woll turned aside 18 of 19 shots in relief of Ilya Samsonov in a 6-5 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Woll entered the game late in the first period after Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals on 12 shots. Toronto was down 4-1, but Woll settled things down, allowing the Maple Leafs to claw back into the contest. The 25-year-old goaltender is 4-3-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .930 save percentage in seven contests this season. Samsonov has struggled mightily, presenting Woll with an opportunity to establish himself as the team's starter.