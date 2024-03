Woll made 23 saves in a 5-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Woll was good, but not spectacular. But he didn't need to be. The Leafs overwhelmed the Caps with their speed and that made Woll's job easy. He needs to build up game stamina as the Leafs approach the postseason, but it remains to be seen how coach Sheldon Keefe will deploy Ilya Samsonov (calf) and Woll over the last 10 games or so.