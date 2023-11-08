Woll is expected to start at home against Ottawa on Wednesday, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Woll saved 18 of 19 shots in relief Monday after Ilya Samsonov surrendered four goals on 12 shots to the Lightning. Toronto was losing 4-1 when Woll entered the game, but the Maple Leafs went on to earn a 6-5 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old goaltender's been a strong option for Toronto all season, posting a 4-3-0 record, 2.30 GAA and .930 save percentage through seven contests. However, the Senators are a daunting assignment for goaltenders. They rank fifth offensively with 3.80 goals per game this year.