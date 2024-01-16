Woll (ankle) is traveling with the Maple Leafs for the team's current four-game road trip, David Alter of SI.com reports.

Woll has been sidelined since Dec. 7 against the Senators due to a high-ankle sprain, but the fact he's now traveling with the team suggests he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. Ilya Samsonov has continued to struggle since being recalled from the minors Wednesday and the Maple Leafs probably don't want to rely on Martin Jones serving as their No. 1 option in goal on a long-term basis, so Woll could be in line for significant playing time once he's given the green light to return.