Murray allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Murray held Buffalo off the board until late in the second period, when Jack Quinn cut Tornto's lead to 2-1. The Sabres would score another three goals in the third, handing Murray and the Leafs a 4-3 loss. The 28-year-old Murray is now 1-2-0 with an. 848 save percentage since returning from a 17-game stint on IR. He falls to 12-7-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA on the season.