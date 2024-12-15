Share Video

Marner had two assists Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Detroit.

He also had a goal disallowed on a coach's challenge for offside in the first period. Marner has 40 points, including 30 helpers, and 76 shots in 30 games this season. He's having a fabulous season under coach Craig Berube and is a fantasy pillar for managers.

