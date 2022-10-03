Coach Sheldon Keefe will experiment with Marner as a situational defenseman, reports the Toronto Star.
It will be an occasional deployment because of Marner's excellent skating and his status as one of the NHL's best penalty killers, and it would come when the Leafs are trying to pin their opponents in their own end or rattle them with a four-forward, one-defender alignment. "I'm open to all opportunities and whatever (coach Sheldon Keefe is) thinking." said Marner, who always works on skating backwards to improve transitions on the power play. It remains to be seen if Marner will get enough time on the blue line to earn a fantasy designation there. If so, his value would escalate even more and bring back memories of Brent Burns' transition to the blue line.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Poised for quick start•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Silences critics•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak at three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights lamp again in Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Picks up three points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Back in action Monday•