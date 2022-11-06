Marner set up two goals Saturday in a 2-1 win over Boston.

Marner is on a five-game, eight-point scoring streak (one goal, seven assists). Coach Sheldon Keefe seems to have scaled back his ice time a little bit over the same span and that might have been the ticket to the uptick in output. Marner had seen more than 26 minutes of ice time in three of the four games before the streak. But during it, his ice time mostly hovered between 20:30 and 22:00. Keep an eye on his usage. An exhausted Marner isn't a helpful Marner.