Marner set up two goals Saturday in a 2-1 win over Boston.
Marner is on a five-game, eight-point scoring streak (one goal, seven assists). Coach Sheldon Keefe seems to have scaled back his ice time a little bit over the same span and that might have been the ticket to the uptick in output. Marner had seen more than 26 minutes of ice time in three of the four games before the streak. But during it, his ice time mostly hovered between 20:30 and 22:00. Keep an eye on his usage. An exhausted Marner isn't a helpful Marner.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two helpers against Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Benched Sunday after giveaways•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Sets up power-play snipe•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Goal and assist in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Earns fourth assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-game assist streak•