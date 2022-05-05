Marner had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 Game 2 loss to the Lightning.

After snapping an 18-game playoff goal drought in Game 1, Marner now boasts a postseason goal streak thanks to his marker in the third period. That goal cut Tampa Bay's lead to 5-2 and was too little too late for Toronto. The series shifts to Tampa Bay tied at a game apiece.

More News