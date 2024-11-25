Marner scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Marner tied the game at 1-1 at 5:15 of the second period and added a power-play tally just over four minutes later. It's been a remarkable November for Marner, who has earned two points in seven of his last eight games, the lone exception being a 3-0 shutout loss to the Senators on Nov. 12. The 27-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 28 points (12 on the power play), 55 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances. At the quarter mark, he's on pace to earn the first 100-point campaign of his career.