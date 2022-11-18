Marner put up a power-play assist Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

His current scoring streak is 11 games and 15 points (three goals, 12 assists). Marner has 20 points in 18 games this season to lead the Leafs in scoring, and sits in the league's top-20 scorers overall. His 16 helpers tie Nikita Kucherov for seventh overall on the league.