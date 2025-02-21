Marner picked up two assists in Canada's 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

Both helpers were beauties. On the first, Marner carried the puck into the U.S. zone and threaded a pass between Adam Fox and Brock Nelson to Sam Bennett, who went high over Connor Hellebuyck's shoulder from below the left face-off circle. The second was a sweet feed from the left hash marks to a wide-open Connor McDavid on the game winner in overtime. Marner finished the tournament with one goal, two assists and three shots. He struggled to elevate his game at times during the tournament, but he came up big Thursday night. Playing best-on-best should be a confidence booster for the playmaker as he returns to the Leafs' playoff run.