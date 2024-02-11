Marner picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Senators.

He and Auston Matthews combined on two goals -- the 208th and 209th of their careers -- and in doing so, they tied a team record held by franchise greats Lanny McDonald and Darryl Sittler. Marner is on a four-game, six-point streak (two goals, four assists), and he has 57 points, including 35 assists, in 50 games. He sits third in team scoring behind William Nylander (65) and Auston Matthews (63).