Marner collected two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.

Marner has been one of the standout performers in the first round, supplying two goals and 10 points in four outings. That's on top of the 30 goals and career-high 99 points he provided in 80 regular-season contests. Toronto's up 3-1 in its series against Tampa Bay and will be looking for continued success from Marner on Thursday in order to seal the deal.