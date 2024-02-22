Marner distributed three assists, fired two shots on goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Two of Marner's helpers came on the power play. The 26-year-old has 13 assists over his last five outings, with five of them coming on the power play. The winger continues to thrive in a top-line role. He's up to 68 points (22 with the man advantage), 136 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 54 appearances. Marner's high-end playmaking has played a large role in Auston Matthews leading the league with 51 goals.