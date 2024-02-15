Marner (illness) is expected back in action versus the Flyers on Thursday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Marner will rejoin the lineup after being unable to play against the Blues on Tuesday due to an illness. The world-class winger has secured points in all but two of his last 15 outings, racking up a combined eight goals and 11 helpers, including six power-play points. In addition to a top-six role, Marner should also slot into a spot on the power play as well.
