Robertson scored two goals, including the game winner in overtime, in a 3-2 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Robertson made the most of his time in the top six. He skated 14:24 with 1:45 on the power play. His first goal put the Leafs up 2-1 early in the third period. He took a pass from Michael Bunting and wired it past Scott Wedgewood from the slot. Then Robertson teamed with Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly on a three-on-one in overtime and one-timed a dish from Matthews at the right face-off dot to seal the win. It was his season debut and he faced off against his brother, Jason Robertson.