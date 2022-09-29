Sandin agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.8 million contract with Toronto on Thursday.

The timing of Sandin's new deal may be happenstance but it certainly won't look that way after both Jordie Benn (groin) and Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) suffered injuries in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Montreal. Considering Sandin will just be getting back on the ice for his first training camp sessions, it seems unlikely he will be ready to play against the Senators on Friday but should have plenty of time to get up to speed before Opening Night.