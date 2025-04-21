Laughton notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Laughton set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the opening goal at 7:09 of the first period. For now, Laughton is holding down a role as the fourth-line center. He could move around the lineup once David Kampf gets back in, but Laughton is not expected to be a scratch. In the regular season, he combined for 31 points, 125 shots on net, 178 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 80 appearances between Toronto and Philadelphia.