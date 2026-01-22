Laughton scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Laughton opened the scoring at 4:46 of the first period, but that was all the Maple Leafs could muster. The 31-year-old has three goals over his last eight games, and he's averaging 14:26 of ice time in that span, raising his season average to 13:47 per game. Laughton has seven goals, two helpers, 39 shots on net, 56 hits and 25 blocked shots over 32 appearances. He remains a key part of Toronto's defensive structure.