Laughton scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Laughton snapped a 14-game point drought that dated back to his time with the Flyers. The 30-year-old was traded to the Maple Leafs at the deadline, and while he's been a constant in a bottom-six role, offense has been hard to come by. This was his first goal and point for Toronto, giving him a total of 12 tallies, 28 points, 113 shots on net, 152 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 70 appearances this season.