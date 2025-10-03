Laughton is considered week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury, the Leafs announced Friday.

At this point, Laughton shouldn't be expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Canadiens on Wednesday, and he could be sidelined even longer. Easton Cowen looked likely to make the season-opening roster even without Laughton getting hurt but should now be a near-lock. David Kampf could see the biggest uptick in ice time with Laughton out, though it figures to still be a bottom-six role.