Laughton scored a goal, added two hits and logged two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Laughton has three goals over his last five games. Despite his tally Friday, the 31-year-old center saw just 9:28 of ice time, his second-lowest mark in a game all season. He's up to eight goals, two assists, 40 shots on net, 58 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 33 outings while filling a fourth-line role.