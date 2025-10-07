Laughton (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, according to PuckPedia.

The Maple Leafs relayed Friday that Laughton is week-to-week after sustaining a lower-body injury. The veteran forward is entering the final season of a five-year, $15 million contract that he signed with the Flyers in April of 2021. The Ontario native contributed two goals and two assists over 20 regular-season games with Toronto in 2024-25 after being acquired from Philadelphia in March.