Bobrovsky will be between the road pipes Monday against the Flames, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Bobrovsky has won back-to-back outings after starting the season with a 1-3-2 record. The veteran netminder has conceded at least three goals in all but one of his appearances this season, but he has a favorable matchup Monday against a Flames club that has generated just 2.30 goals per game in 2026-27, which is the third-worst mark in the league. Calgary is 3-3-0 on home ice so far, while Toronto is 3-1-1 on the road.