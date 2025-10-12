Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Hurt in Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Red Wings.
Lorentz was hurt in the first period but wasn't officially deemed out for the rest of the game until just before the third. The 29-year-old can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The injury casts doubt on Lorentz's availability for Toronto's rematch against Detroit on Monday, which could open the door for Sammy Blais or Easton Cowan to get in the lineup.
