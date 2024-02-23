Bertuzzi posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Bertuzzi helped out on the first of Max Domi's goals. The 28-year-old Bertuzzi has picked up three points over nine outings in February despite seeing steady middle-six minutes. Overall, the winger has 23 points, 106 shots on net, 63 hits, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 55 appearances.
