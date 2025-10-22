Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four-game, nine-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander put up two assists in a 5-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.
Nylander is on a four-game, nine-point scoring streak (one goal, eight assists), and he has delivered two assists in each of those games. His shot totals are down -- he has just 12 in seven games so far. In comparison, he has fired the puck more than 250 times in each of his last four seasons. Nylander sits on the top of the Toronto scoring list with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in seven contests, but we'd like to see him wire the puck a bit more.
