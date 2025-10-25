Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leaves game late Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (undisclosed) did not finish Friday's game versus the Sabres, and there was no update on his status after the contest, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Nylander is considered questionable to play Saturday in a rematch with the Sabres. The 29-year-old Nylander scored his third goal of the year prior to his exit, giving him 14 points in eight appearances. If he can't suit up Saturday, Nicholas Robertson or Sammy Blais would enter the lineup.
