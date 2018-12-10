Martin Bakos: Waived unconditionally
Bakos was placed on unconditional waivers by the Bruins on Monday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Bakos -- who signed with Boston in June -- notched just four points in 16 games with AHL Providence, which was unlikely to earn him a call-up to the NHL any time soon. As such, the winger probably asked for his release in order to return to Europe where he spent the past nine seasons playing professionally. Barring a dramatic shift in his game, the Slovak probably has logged his last game in North America.
