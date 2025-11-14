Bouchard notched three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bouchard had a hand in both of Leon Draisaitl's goals as well as a tally by Matthew Savoie. With two goals and six assists over seven games in November, Bouchard has done his part on offense this month. He's up to three goals, 12 helpers, 53 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 19 appearances on the year.