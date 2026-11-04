Bouchard scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Bouchard's current four-game point streak has seen him earn two goals and five assists. While he hasn't been quite as explosive as he was to start the campaign, the 27-year-old defenseman is making strong performances routine as the Oilers' top blueliner. He's at nine goals, 19 assists, 46 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating over 16 appearances, trailing only superstar teammates Connor McDavid (40) and Leon Draisaitl (29) in points so far this year.