Walman (lower body) participated in Monday's practice, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Walman still hasn't been given clearance to return to the lineup, but the Oilers hope to have him back in the fold next week, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton. The 29-year-old Walman has missed the last 19 games. He has contributed three goals, 10 points, 23 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and seven hits in 17 appearances this season.