Walman has been activated off injured reserve by the Oilers, according to the NHL Media site.

Walman, who signed a big extension with the Oilers just prior to the season, hasn't been available for any of the team's games this season, placed on IR to start the year. He's officially been activated though with Alec Regula headed being placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The insertion of the 29-year-old to the team's defense corps is a major boost since Walman produced eight points in 15 regular-season games with the Oilers in a top-four role after coming over from the Sharks via trade.