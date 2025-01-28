Skinner (personal) returned to practice Tuesday.
Skinner was back on the ice with his teammates following the birth of his child. After sitting out versus Seattle on Monday, the 26-year-old netminder should reclaim his crease for Thursday's home clash with the Red Wings. In his last five outings, the Edmonton native is 3-2-0 with a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage.
