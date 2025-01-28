Now Playing

Skinner (personal) returned to practice Tuesday.

Skinner was back on the ice with his teammates following the birth of his child. After sitting out versus Seattle on Monday, the 26-year-old netminder should reclaim his crease for Thursday's home clash with the Red Wings. In his last five outings, the Edmonton native is 3-2-0 with a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

