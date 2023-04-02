Lyon stopped all 21 shots he faced in Saturday's 7-0 win over Columbus.

The game was never in doubt, as Florida scored multiple goals in each period, but Lyon did have his busiest period in the third as the Blue Jackets tried in vain to spoil his first career NHL shutout. The 30-year-old has won three straight starts while Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) has been sidelined, and the surge has carried the Panthers into the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference -- although two of those wins have come against teams in the bottom five in the league in the Jackets and Canadiens.