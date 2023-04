Lyon will get the home start versus Carolina on Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lyon has been red-hot of late, going 6-0-1 while stopping 226 of 237 shots. He has taken over as the Panthers' No. 1 goaltender from Sergei Bobrovsky as this will be his eighth straight start in goal. Lyon is 9-3-2 with a 2.80 GAA and .914 save percentage this season. He will take on the Hurricanes, who need a win to clinch the top spot in the Metropolitan Division standings.