Florida hasn't set a return date for Duclair (Achilles) yet, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Duclair underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury in July. He is expected to be available at some point in the middle of the 2022-23 season. Coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Duclair hasn't started skating yet, but trainers and doctors have been encouraged by the progress that has been made so far.