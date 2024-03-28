Stolarz will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Stolarz is a perfect 6-0-0 since Feb. 15, providing the Panthers with outstanding backup goaltending when Sergei Bobrovsky needs a rest. Overall, Stolarz is 14-5-2 with an eye-popping 1.97 GAA and an equally as good .927 save percentage in 2023-24. He is 1-1-0 versus the Islanders this season -- turning aside 44 of 50 shots.