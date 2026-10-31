Lundell scored three goals on eight shots, doled out two hits, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Lundell had gone six games without a point prior to Friday's contest. He emphatically ended the slump with his first career hat trick while also setting a season high for shots in a game. The 25-year-old center is up to four goals, two assists, 42 shots, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances. While the Panthers have dealt with a few injuries this season, Lundell remains on the third line while seeing primarily defensive assignments.