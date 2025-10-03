Lundell is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will likely miss Saturday's preseason finale versus Tampa Bay, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Lundell could take over as the Panthers' No. 1 center with Aleksander Barkov (knee) out for the season, though Sam Bennett is likely the favorite at this time. Lundell had a strong season as the Panthers' third-line center in 2024-25, scoring 17 times and adding 28 assists over 79 regular-season games. He was strong in the playoffs with six goals and 18 points in 23 games, including one goal and five assists in six games versus Edmonton in the Stanley Cup Finals.