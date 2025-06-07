Lundell registered two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Lundell set up Brad Marchand twice in Game 2. The first assist was on a shorthanded goal in the second period to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead, while the second helper was on the game-winner 8:05 into the second overtime. This was Lundell's first multi-point effort since Game 2 of the second round versus the Maple Leafs. The center has produced five goals, nine helpers, 40 shots on net, 25 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 19 appearances this postseason, mainly in a third-line role.