Lundell (upper body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Lundell will miss his second straight game. The center has 15 goals and 21 assists across 52 appearances this season. He could return as early as Monday when the Panthers face Buffalo in Florida.

