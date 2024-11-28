Lundell (face) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Lundell will have to miss a game after taking a puck to the face Monday. The 23-year-old's next chance to play is Friday versus the Hurricanes, though it's unclear how long this issue will hinder the center.
