Stralman (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Stralman will miss a fourth consecutive contest with his lower-body injury. Another update on the veteran blueliner should surface once he's deemed fit to play.
