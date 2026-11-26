Marchand recorded three assists, posted a plus-2 rating, launched six shots on net, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Marchand wasted no time getting involved in his first game back from a knee injury. He secured a three-point game before the halfway mark in the third period in a performance that consisted of two primary helpers and a secondary assist on Sam Bennett's power-play goal. The 38-year-old Marchand is above a point per game across the three outings he's been healthy for this season. He's a strong fantasy option in standard formats moving forward given his consistent offensive production across his first two full seasons in Florida.