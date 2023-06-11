Montour scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged 12 PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Montour saw a pinball shot go in for the Panthers' first goal, and he set up Aleksander Barkov in the third period, but the comeback fell short. The defenseman has three points over his last two games since he snapped a 10-game drought. The top-four blueliner has eight goals, four assists, 39 PIM, 72 shots on net, 28 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests.